Boxing legend Mike Tyson is eager to train Francis Ngannou ahead of his big-money fight with ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury on October 28, in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou and Fury have seemingly had the desire to fight each other for years. But, a legit fight was never signed, sealed, or scheduled until recently. Now, the big money fight the world has been waiting for, for years, is finally set in stone. However, since Ngannou has vacated his throne atop the UFC heavyweight division, this fight does not really carry the same implications as it once might have done. The fight was originally meant to be the heavyweight king of MMA vs. the heavyweight king of boxing, but now it’s more so just Ngannou vs Fury.

Tyson Fury still reigns supreme as the king of heavyweight boxing, but, Ngannou has vacated his throne and as a result, Jon Jones is now the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion of the world. The Jones vs Ngannou fight was supposed to be a momentous occasion, and fans everywhere were so excited to see ‘The Predator’ prove himself against one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time in Jon Jones. Now, that fight will likely never happen and Ngannou’s place as the undisputed greatest heavyweight in MMA is now sorely compromised.

With that being said, Mike Tyson is still extremely eager to offer Ngannou his assistance, and the fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ should still be an outrageously entertaining and thrilling affair.

Mike Tyson wants to coach Francis Ngannou ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury in October

While talking to ES News, the legend Mike Tyson claimed that he doesn’t believe Fury will have an easy time against Ngannou at all, contrary to popular belief. “I think anything is possible. He has a hard punch.” Mike Tyson would begin.

When asked if he would be open to training Ngannou, Tyson was very open to this. “I would like to do that, yeah. That would be cool. I like that,” Tyson would say.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou actually met, and a video was published where the boxing legend can be seen giving Ngannou an impromptu boxing lesson. “He punches long,” Mike Tyson says in the video, as he bobs and weaves with his guard up. “When he punches like that, he punches long and you’ve got those short punches inside and in and around and boom, got to hit right here to the body. Watch how you hit him with the right uppercut.”

Do you think Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou can increase his chances against Tyson Fury?