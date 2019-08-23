Mike Tyson Believes Conor McGregor ‘Earned’ Second Chance

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor did a lengthy sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on SportsCenter to discuss his recent issues outside of the cage.

McGregor came under a lot of fire after footage from an April bar incident leaked, showing him punching a 50-year-old man who insulted his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. The Irishman’s public perception took a major hit, and he was immediately met with criticism from his fellow mixed martial artists.

While speaking to Helwani, McGregor accepted full responsibility for his actions and admitted he has some things he needs to work on. TMZ Sports caught up with boxing legend Mike Tyson recently and asked for his take on the matter. Tyson said he believes McGregor has “absolutely” earned a second chance. He also called McGregor “a really kind man.”

“Absolutely,” Tyson said. “He’s a wonderful person, he’s a really kind man. He’s gonna get good karma for that. He earned it.”

As far as McGregor’s return to action is concerned, the former UFC champ is recovering from a hand injury. However, it sounds like recovery is going a lot better than initially expected. When asked if he believes he’ll be back before the end of the year, McGregor said it’s certainly possible, and he’s willing to fight anyone.