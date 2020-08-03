Mike Tyson says he will be looking for the knockout when he faces off against Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout on September 12.

California State Athletic Commissioner Andy Foster previously said he’s happy for the two legends to “move around and make some money” but the fight will not be competitive so to speak.

In an interview with TMZ, Tyson seems to be taking the fight very seriously and he insists he will go for the knockout if the opportunity arises.

“Hey, if the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it,” Tyson said.

Legendary heavyweight boxer George Foreman has warned Tyson and Jones Jr against making this comeback since the bout was announced, he said.

“Boxing is nothing to play with. I would tell them that it’s really dangerous. But when you make up your mind to do something like that, you can’t tell them not to do it. They’re not going to hear that. Even me, a big fool like me, back in the day, I only saw what I wanted to see.”

Tyson responded to Foreman to tell him thanks for caring but not to worry.

“I don’t know, he wasn’t worried about getting hurt when he went on his tour of coming back and fighting, so don’t worry about us,” Tyson said. “Tell George I love him for caring.”

‘Iron Mike’ insists he is taking this fight seriously and will enter it with a seek and destroy mindset as he always has done.

“My total dedication is to fighting right now and doing this exhibition,” he said. “I’m prepared to go eight rounds, I want to show the world.



“I just went on my journey to go on this mission and a lot of people are giving their comment which I’m very grateful for, but like I said before this is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to capturing my glory.”

“The fighting game is what I’m about and hurting people is what I’m about. I’m not concerned [about getting hurt], we’re both professionals, we know how to handle ourselves, and whatever happens, happens.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com).

