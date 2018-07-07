Mike Trizano Earns Split Nod Over Joe Giannetti, Emerges As TUF Champion

Mike Trizano defeated Joe Giannetti to win the “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 lightweight tournament.

Trizano and Giannetti did battle to determine the lightweight TUF 27 champion. The bout was a snoozer, but Trizano did enough to win.

Giannetti was able to get a takedown under one minute into the fight, but Trizano got back up. Giannetti stuck to his opponent. Giannetti landed a knee upstairs. Giannetti tried to take the back of his opponent, but Trizano ended up battling for top control. Trizano went for a heel hook, but Giannetti got back to top control. Trizano went for a triangle choke near the end of the round.

The two battled for position on the ground in the second stanza. Giannetti went for a toe hold. They engaged in a rather interesting position where Trizano delivered elbows to the thigh of his opponent. Not much was happening near the end of the round.

Giannetti landed a few body kicks in the final frame. Trizano went upstairs with a right hand. Trizano went low to the body and then high. Trizano landed a leg kick. A jab was there for Trizano. A body kick found the mark for Giannetti.

Final Result: Mike Trizano def. Joe Giannetti via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)