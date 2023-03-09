UFC alum Mike Swick confirms he is now cancer free after battling lymphoblastic lymphoma

Former UFC standout Mike Swick revealed that he is officially cancer free.

Mike Swick, a one-time WEC title challenger, and The Ultimate Fighter alum announced early last year that he was diagnosed with stage-four lymphoblastic lymphoma, an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Facing what he described as his “toughest and most aggressive battle,” it now appears that Swick has emerged victorious, revealing on Instagram that he is now cancer free.

Mike Swick shared a lengthy post detailing his battle with the disease over the last year and revealed his astonishing body transformation.

“43 and Cancer Free! As you can see by the photo, I didn’t wait around for the test results… Very positive I was gonna win this battle somehow. It can come back and I can always get it later in life but I will be much more prepared and ready and can at least always say no matter what, I kicked it’s ass!” Swick wrote. “As you can see from my timeline the last year, it didn’t slow me down. It was tough but keeping a positive mindset and not allowing it to change my life anymore than it had to was important and kept my stress down and life moving forward.

“Stage 4 of the most aggressive and deadly form of Lymphoma Leukemia. (It) was not an easy thing to hear so young and healthy but I been a fighter since I was a kid and accepted the challenge and knew this post would come one day. Literally from the day I took that first selfie, I couldn’t wait to post this,” Swick added.

Mike Swick Offers His Support to Those Still Fighting For Their Lives

Mike Swick hopes his story will serve as inspiration to those who are still fighting and opened up his DMs to anyone that needed some words of encouragement or advice.

“I hope it’s inspiring to anyone facing the same situation or similar and if you have any questions comment below or DM me,” Swick said. “Many have been fighting this with me and many will be successful and live full happy lives after! Anything I can do to help will just make me more happy! Thanks for all the support! It’s been amazing! Love you all!”

Swick received words of encouragement from some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts on Instagram. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson said, “Congrats bro! You won the fight of your life” while former lightweight titleholder Benson Henderson wrote, “Not all superheroes wear capes, you’re an inspiration!!!” Other fighters offering their congratulations include TJ Dillashaw, Clay Guida, Frankie Edgard, Cub Swanson, and Michelle Waterson.