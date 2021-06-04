UFC veteran “Platinum” Mike Perry wants a shot at Boxing trainer J’Leon Love on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley later this summer.

MMA Island interviewed Perry and asked him about Love, amidst the altercation between Love and Woodley backstage at the Paul vs. Ben Askren fight. Perry seemed intrigued at the possibility of making his second appearance in the boxing ring.

“Yeah, why not?” Perry said. “I don’t know why it would be on the undercard. He’s an ex-world champion and he wants to fight a UFC fighter. I’ll do some dirty shit to him.”

Love got into a verbal altercation with Woodley during the pre-fight locker room checks before Paul’s knockout win over Askren. Love ended up poking fun at Woodley’s recent strain of losses in the UFC octagon and questioned his experience with boxing. Love quickly responded to Perry on Twitter.

“You smoking dick boy,” Love tweeted in reply.

Woodley will have the opportunity to prove Love wrong on August 28th in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view boxing event against the undefeated Paul. This will be Woodley’s boxing debut after a long tenure in the UFC that included earning the welterweight belt and multiple title defenses as champion.

Love hasn’t competed in boxing since his loss to David Benavidez in early 2019. His last win in the boxing ring came against Jaime Barboza in May 2018.

Perry might be on his way out of the UFC after losing four of his last five fights. His most recent loss came at UFC Vegas 23 by unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez, in which he was seemingly dominated and beaten up from start to finish. While it’s still uncertain as to whether the UFC would grant Perry permission to fight Love or someone else in the boxing ring, it’s also uncertain as to whether he’ll get another contract with the promotion.

Perry competed in one boxing match before making the full transition to MMA, a loss to Kenneth McNeil at Island Fights 33. He’s well known as a dynamic striker when he’s fully focused and in supreme physical shape.

Do you think Mike Perry should fight on the upcoming Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul card?