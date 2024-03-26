‘Platinum’ Mike Perry vows to hurt Jake Paul in potential bare-Knuckle fight: ‘Test yourself for real’

Mike Perry wants a fight with Jake Paul, whether it be in the squared circle or on the street.

The former UFC standout turned BKFC brawler is scheduled to knuckle up on April 27 for the promotion’s fourth annual KnuckleMania event in Los Angeles against another ex-UFC fighter, Thiago Alves. Since making his promotional debut two years ago, ‘Platinum’ has dispatched a series of notable names, including recent UFC debutant Michael ‘Venom’ Page and a couple of former champions, Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Perry was asked who is at the top of his list of potential dream opponents under the BKFC banner. Platinum’ didn’t hesitate to call out Jake Paul, but expressed doubt that ‘The Problem Child’ would have the testicular fortitude to toe the line with him on bare-knuckle boxing’s biggest stage.

“Yes, but he’s not doing bare-knuckle,” Perry said. “But I wouldn’t put it past Jake Paul because he’s been doing stuff that people would say he’s afraid of and things like that. And that’s partly what drew me to bare-knuckle was that so many were worried about it, or afraid of it, and I’m like, ‘It seems real to me.’ So Jake, man, definitely issuing you a challenge: If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real, and let’s have a street fight.

Mike Perry Promises to make jake paul ‘cry and run away’

Perry was also critical of Jake Paul’s recent selection of opponents, particularly after scoring a couple of quick first-round KOs against a pair of no-name fighters under his Most Valuable Promotions banner.

“F*ck Jake,” Perry added. “Yeah, he’s got some talent, but I’d like to say I’m beating him as fast as he’s beating these taxi drivers, especially bare-knuckle. I’ll hurt him, and he’ll cry and run away and cower in the corner in the fetal position.”

Paul is currently scheduled for what is expected to be one of the most watched fights in combat sports history when he steps inside the ring for a boxing match with heavyweight legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson on July 20. The fight will air live on Netflix at no extra charge for the streaming giant’s 260+ million subscribers.