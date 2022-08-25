Mike Perry offers to welcome Jon Jones, Usyk or KSI to the BKFC ring

Hot off the heels of an electric bare-knuckle brawl with Bellator welterweight Michael Page, Mike Perry has offered to face off against some of the biggest names in the combat sports world.

Perry, who previously plied his trade in the UFC, is now 2-0 in BKFC, with his first victory coming against another former MMA fighter in Julian Lane. He also picked up a win in the custom rules Triad Combat 1 event, that Triller Fight Club put on.

‘Platinum’ Perry is now looking to take on more of the combat sports elite, as he offered to face one of MMA’s all time greats, as well as one of the best boxers in the world right now. Featuring on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Mike Perry was asked by Ariel Helwani who he would like to face next. His response went as follows:

“I haven’t seen Jon in a while, so if Jon Jones wants to come beat me up in bare knuckle then I’d be down. That’s my boy, I love fighting man. So, I want to fight the best. Usyk, if you wanna come, or KSI was at the fight, I don’t think he wants those problems. As far as bare-knuckle boxing, a lot of people might not want it. I mean who’s the best fighter out there right now. It’s me, I am!”

Mike Perry would like to welcome Jon Jones, Usyk, or KSI to BKFC.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/T6LkUcPmvg — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 24, 2022

Mike Perry call’s out Jake Paul

Another opponent Mike Perry is keen to face is former YouTube star turned pro boxer, Jake Paul. In the aftermath of Perry’s victory over ‘MVP,’ he took to the mic, stating:

“Jake Paul, you need an opponent,” Mike Perry said. “You need the money fight, I’m the real money fight. Maybe I’ll put the pillows back on if you’re scared to get in here.”

Jake Paul has made a career in boxing from fighting former MMA fighters, so Perry would be an ideal opponent. ‘The Problem Child’ also recently had two fights fall out in the same month, as bouts with both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. failed to come to fruition.

Paul has also stated that he has an opponent ready for a bout in October.

Opponent inked. October is mine. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 24, 2022

Would you like to see Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul?