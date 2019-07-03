Mike Perry Set For Return In UFC Uruguay Co-Headliner

Spread the word!













Mike Perry’s Octagon return is set. MMA Fighting has confirmed an initial report from MMA Uncensored, revealing that Perry will be taking on Vicente Luque in the co-headliner of UFC Uruguay on August 10.

Perry has dropped three of his last five fights. In his latest outing, Perry defeated Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision at UFC Florida in April. “Platinum” is looking to put together his first win streak under the UFC banner since 2017.

As for Luque, he is riding high at the moment on a five-fight win streak. Each of those victories has come by way of finish. Both Luque and Perry are proven finishers, so this has the potential to steal the show come fight night in Montevideo.

Currently, the event is headlined by a flyweight title bout between defending champion Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche. We’ll keep you updated as more fights are announced for the card.

UFC Montevideo Card

Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Welterweight: Mike Perry vs. Vicente Luque

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes

Women's strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

Women's flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich

What do you think about the matchup between Perry and Luque?