Mike Perry: Robbie Lawler Doesn’t Want To Fight Me

Mike Perry is one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC at the moment. There’s no doubt that “Platinum” shows up to fight and give it his all every time he steps into the cage. After his latest defeat to Vicente Luque earlier this year, Perry is looking to bounce back in a big way.

He wants a struggling Robbie Lawler next, who he knows is down to meet him in the center of the Octagon and bang it out. Perry called Lawler out during a media scrum as a guest fighter at UFC Tampa last week.

“If Robbie Lawler would grace me with his name on a contract, let’s go bro,” Perry said. “Let’s put on a show. We’re going to put on a show. None of that wrestling (expletive).

“I might mix it up on you. I might try to change levels, shoot a single leg, take you down, punch you a little bit. Punch you, get you disoriented. Or I might hold tight and box. Who am I? Who am I to be accepted from a guy like that?”

However, it looks like those plans didn’t exactly pan out, as Perry took to Twitter to claim that Lawler doesn’t want to fight him, and the UFC also shot down what would’ve been an explosive matchup between himself and Niko Price.

“Robbie don’t wanna fight me. They don’t wanna give me niko cuz they think the money is to easy for me. As much as they’re going to pay me they want the competition to match up. Somebody gonna get knocked out ! Train everyday to make highlights ! I perform my best every time !”

