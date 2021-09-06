Mike Perry and Darren Till have had a rocky relationship, to say the least.

When ‘The Gorilla’ suffered his fourth loss in five fights at UFC Vegas 36 this past weekend many people piled on, and you’d expect Perry might’ve been one of those people.

However, ‘Platinum’ took to social media on Sunday to offer some words of encouragement to his long-time rival.

“Rough game bloke,” Perry wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Till hitting pads. “At least you have business! We gotta get more mat time. Striking and Jui jitsu! It’s all apart of the journey @darrentill2! You made it to the top. The life of a true martial artist is about the whole story, not just his best days.”

Mike Perry with a nice message to Darren Till after #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/jI05ZtlblD — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) September 6, 2021

‘Platinum’ knows what it’s like to be on a rough patch inside the Octagon. The 29-year-old has lost four of his last five fights. This has brought his career record to 7-8 with the UFC.

Perry has recently been talking up a potential move to boxing. The welterweight knockout artist has one eye on fights with Tommy Fury and J’Leon Love as his current UFC contract is about to come to an end.

Are you surprised Mike Perry had kind words for Darren Till after UFC Vegas 36?