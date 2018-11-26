Mike Perry & Mickey Gall Verbally Agree To Fight Each Other

Mike Perry & Mickey Gall traded some words through the power of social media about wanting to fight each other in the first quarter of 2019. Talk about this potential fight all started once Perry name dropped Gall during a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. This is where he brought up wanting to fight him.

Well, Gall has finally responded Perry through a recent rant on Instagram where he laid down the challenge. The prospect even has a potential event in mind for this fight.

”F**k Mike Perry,” Gall said (H/T to MMaMania). “I heard him call me out on Ariel [Helwani]’s show. Says he wants to fight. Aight, motherf**ker, careful what you wish for. Let’s fight. Let’s fight January 19th in Brooklyn on that first ESPN UFC card.”

The Date

UFC on ESPN + 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on ESPN +. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN + Fight Pass.

Gall brought up how he wants to beat Perry then fight Diego Sanchez in March of 2019. Big goals.

”They actually offered that fight to your boy Diego,” Gall continued. “He said no because he doesn’t want to fight until March. Well, in the spirit of Thanksgiving I’m going to smoke two turkeys. I’ll beat up Mike Perry on January 19th in Brooklyn on ESPN and then I’ll go and beat up Diego in March. Gobble gobble, bitches.”

Perry then responded by stating on Twitter that he’s already planning to return to grappling which is when he will know how his arm has recovered since losing to Donald Cerrone.

“Always good stuff happening in the fight world. A lot to catch up on over the weekend. @Alistairovereem wins @francis_ngannou wins and @ChuckLiddell did not win but is a legend ! I’ll be back grappling this week. I’ll know more about my arm like when I can beat up @mickeygall.”