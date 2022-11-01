Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has recently taken former division title challenger, Darren Till under his wing at AllStars MMA in Sweden as part of the Liverpool native’s resurgance as a middleweight contender. And according to UFC alum, Mike Perry, the unbeaten finisher also offered him the opportunity to train alongside him during a recent trip to Russia.

Perry, who competed 15 times under the UFC banner since his 2016 landing with the Dana White-led promotion, ended his time with the organization following a unanimous decision loss to upcoming feature, Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 2 back in April of last year.

In the time since, the Flint striker has switched his focus to bare knuckle fighting under the David Feldman-founded, BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner, scoring an impressive 2-0 record.

Headlining the promotion’s visit to the U.K. earlier this year, Perry defeated former Bellator welterweight title challenger, Michael Page in an overtime round decision victory following a debut judging win over The Ultimate Fighter alum, Julian Lane.

Mike Perry reveals Khamzat Chimaev offered him the chance to train with him in Chechnya

Speaking on a potential team-up with undefeated welterweight talent, Chimaev during a recent interview with Helen Yee, Perry claimed that he had received an invitation to train with the former, however, turned down the request due to the volatile nature of the Republic of Chechnya.

“He (Khamzat Chimaev) told me to come to Chechnya when I was in Russia,” Mike Perry said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m probably not going to make it bro.’ I heard that’s no man’s land… shouldn’t go there.”

“I mean, that’s a cool rumor that it’s so dangerous that you shouldn’t go there and it’s probably got some nice views,” Mike Perry explained. “But I’ve heard Chechnya is pretty dangerous and maybe that’s why Khamzat’s so dangerous… and a lot of the other Russian fighters [are dangerous too].” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Perry’s most recent victory under the UFC banner came in the form of a unanimous decision win over fellow Octagon veteran, Mickey Gall back in June 2020.