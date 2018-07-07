Mike Perry Defeats Paul Felder In Bloody Affair

Mike Perry vs. Paul Felder lived up to the hype.

Felder had bouts with Al Iaquinta and James Vick snatched away from him. Luckily for “The Irish Dragon,” Perry was free to throw down due to Yancy Medeiros’ injury. Felder moved up in weight to take this fight.

Felder fired first with a leg kick. Already a cut opened up on the top of Felder’s head due to an accidental headbutt. Perry was also cut. Perry connected with a right elbow, followed by an uppercut in the clinch. A right hand over the top landed for Felder. He went for a wheel kick, but it was blocked. Perry landed an elbow off a clinch break. Felder kept active with leg kicks. Round one ended with Perry stuffing a takedown.

Jon Anik mentioned that Felder potentially damaged his right hand as the third round began. Perry lifted Felder up and dumped him to the mat. Felder got back to his feet, but ate an elbow in the clinch. Felder kept finding a home for the leg kicks. A left hook from Perry opened up a nasty cut on Felder and time was called to bring in a doctor. The action resumed in the clinch position. Perry delivered a German Suplex to bring Felder down. Felder got back up and they exchanged elbows near the end of the round. Felder revealed in his corner that he had a broken arm.

Perry swung for the fences early in the final round. A left hook found the target for Perry. A spinning back kick to the body landed for Felder. A jab was there for “Platinum.” Perry shot in for a takedown and ended up getting a body lock. He hammered away with knees to the thigh of Felder. Both men traded shots near the end of the fight.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Perry, awarding him the win.

Final Result: Mike Perry def. Paul Felder via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)