Mike Perry Challenges Michael Jai White To Backyard Fight

UFC welterweight Mike Perry isn’t one to shy away from social media and he recently took issue with a Hollywood actor.

On Friday, Perry shared how he saw a video of Michael Jai Perry talking about teaching Kimbo Slice some moves when they were working on 2009 movie “Blood and Bone” and how some concepts were difficult for the backyard brawler to grasp.

Perry wasn’t a fan of those comments as he decided to call White out for a backyard fight:

“An actor recently was saying how he was trying to teach kimbo something too difficult for kimbo to grasp,” Perry tweeted. “I think you actors better stay in the movies. 1 knee make your nose look like special effects.

“I just feel like #KimboSlice would beat the f*ck outta @MichaelJaiWhite and his tone in the video really bothered me. He should fight me backyard bare knuckle because I would like to learn this “prison movie technique” he was talking about #PPV #Or #For #Free 🤷🏼‍♂️”

White hasn’t been active on Twitter since late November so it seems like he hasn’t come across Perry’s challenge as of yet.

However, it should be interesting to see how he reacts to “Platinum.”

What do you make of Perry’s challenge for White?