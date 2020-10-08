Mike Perry is already looking ahead to his next opponent.

Perry is set to take on former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the UFC 255 pay-per-view on November 21. That card was originally slated to be headlined by a flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt until the latter had to pull out due to injury. Instead, Alex Perez will now step in to face Figueiredo.

With reports stating that the UFC was now looking for a bigger fight to main event the card, Conor McGregor recently put his name in the hat by offering to face Dustin Poirier on certain events — UFC 255 being one of them.

Should that be the case, Perry and McGregor will be fighting on the same card and “Platinum” wants to use the opportunity to build up a future fight between the pair.

“After I beat @Ruthless_RL , let’s go Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA a stand up fight everybody will want to see,” Perry tweeted.

After I beat @Ruthless_RL , let’s go Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA a stand up fight everybody will want to see. https://t.co/XRfCcuuWKQ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 8, 2020

Of course, Perry still has to get past Lawler first. While “Ruthless” is on a four-fight losing streak, he is still a dangerous opponent who cannot be looked past easily.

As for McGregor vs. Perry making sense, it doesn’t. Then again, neither did Diego Sanchez.

What do you think of a McGregor vs. Perry fight?