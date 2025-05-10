Mike Malott flattens Charles Radtke with second round knockout on home soil – UFC 315 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Canadian prospect, Mike Malott has now landed victories in his last two consecutive outings following tonight’s return on homesoil — landing an impressive second round knockout win over Charles Radtke in their featured preliminary card clash at UFC 315 in Montreal, Quebec.

Malott, who had been sidelined since featuring at UFC Fight Night Edmonton at the end of last year, most recently rebounded to winning ways in a unanimous decision success over the veteran, Trevin Giles.

However, prior to that victory, Malott had come unstuck for the first time in his professional career, dropping a spectacular third round ground strikes knockout loss to division staple, Neil Magny in his fast-tracked showdown with the most winningest welterweight of all-time.

But tonight, Malott turned in an impressive victory over Radtke, catching him coming in with a counter left hand, sending him to the canvas before following up with ground strikes for a second round knockout win.

Below, catch the highlights from Mike Malott’s win in Quebec

