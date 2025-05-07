Mike Malott Ready for Home Nation Test at UFC 315 in Canada As He Remains Betting Favorite

Canadian UFC welterweight Mike Malott is set to compete in front of a home crowd at UFC 315 in Montreal, a moment he describes as especially meaningful. Malott, who has fought on home soil for four consecutive UFC appearances, says the support from Canadian fans is a major motivator.

Mike Malott Fighting In Canada

In a recent episode of UFC Embedded, Malott expressed his excitement, saying, "I love hearing the Canadian crowd. I love having my people behind me. I love looking out when I'm in the cage and seeing people flying those Canadian flags. They can expect the best performance of my career so far."

Originally from Burlington, Ontario, Mike Malott has established himself as a notable finisher in the division, with four wins by knockout and six by submission in his professional career. After a setback against Neil Magny earlier in 2024, Malott rebounded with a decision win over Trevin Giles and now looks to build momentum in a competitive welterweight landscape. His upcoming bout against Radtke is the final preliminary card fight at UFC 315, and both fighters are known for aggressive styles, making a quick finish possible.

Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke Odds

Mike Malott is currently favored to win his UFC 315 bout against Charles Radtke. The latest odds list Malott at around -220 to -245, making him a solid favorite, while Radtke is the underdog at +185 to +200. These odds mean a bettor would need to wager $220 to $245 on Malott to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on Radtke would return $185 to $200 if he wins. The line has remained fairly steady since opening, reflecting confidence in Malott’s chances, but analysts note Radtke’s knockout power could make the fight unpredictable.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – NOVEMBER 02: (R-L) Mike Malott kicks Trevin Giles in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place on November 02, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

For method-of-victory bets, Malott’s history suggests a high chance of a finish: he has secured ten of his eleven professional wins by stoppage-four by knockout and six by submission, with nine first-round finishes and six of those in under two minutes.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – NOVEMBER 02: Mike Malott react after a victory against Trevin Giles in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place on November 02, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Over time, Malott’s odds have generally opened with him as a favorite in most UFC matchups, reflecting his reputation for early finishes and well-rounded skills. The current odds for this bout have remained steady, with no major shifts, indicating continued confidence in Malott’s abilities as fight night approaches.

As Malott prepares for another test in front of Canadian fans, he emphasizes that his focus remains on the immediate challenge, not future opportunities. “The only thing I’m focused on right now is this fight in front of me; you can’t look past anybody,” he said ahead of the event. With the support of a home crowd and a renewed mindset, Malott aims to deliver a performance that could reignite his momentum in the welterweight division.