UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Looking to Show Off His ‘Canelo Hands’ And Defend His Crown with a Knockout

Belal Muhammad isn’t exactly known for his knockout power, but the reigning welterweight world champion plans to change that this Saturday night.

Nearly a year removed from his dominant showing against Leon Edwards in Manchester, ‘Remember The Name’ will put his gold on the line against surging challenger Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in Montreal.

Riding a 10-fight win streak, Muhammad has only finished two of his opponents during that run, with the lone knockout coming against Sean Brady in late 2022.

Muhammad says he’ll finish ‘JDM’ within three rounds

But despite a paltry 20% finish rate inside the Octagon, the Chicago native is convinced he’s got power in his hands, and he plans to show it off against his Aussie opposition in The Great White North.

“It doesn’t matter who, just send me the contract,” Muhammad said on the first episode of UFC 315 Embedded. “Then we finally let me know it was Jack. Another guy with double-digit win streaks I got to take. Another guy that they could say outbox me, that I’m going to go out there, show the Canelo hands, and show the world why I’m the best. We finish him in three.”

Maddalena, on the other hand, has finished five of his seven opponents inside the Octagon, with 12 total knockouts against 17 career victories.

Still, oddsmakers are backing Muhammad to come out on top. As it stands, ‘Remember The Name’ is a -250 favorite to snap Maddalena’s 14-fight win streak while ‘JDM’ is a +155 underdog in his first UFC title tilt.