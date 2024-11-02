Mike Malott scores hard fought decision win over Trevin Giles – UFC Edmonton Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Mike Malott scores hard fought decision win over Trevin Giles - UFC Edmonton Highlights

Highly-touted prospect, Mike Malott has returned to winning-ways — on home soil no less in ‘The Great White North’, landing a unanimous decision win over veteran contender, Trevin Giles in their welterweight pairing to kick off the main card of UFC Fight Night Edmonton tonight.

Malott, a highly-touted prospect, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 297 at the beginning of the year in Toronto, suffering his first Octagon loss and just his second professional defeat in the form of an eventual third round knockout loss via ground strikes against perennial contender, Neil Magny.

49253002132

Landing in the Octagon off the back of 2021 guillotine choke submission win on Dana White’s Contender Series, Ontario native, Mike Malott had landed consecutive wins over the trio of Mickey Gall, Johan Lainesse, and then Adam Fugitt before his stoppage loss to Magny.

mike malott

And returning to the winner’s enclosure tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Malott would turn in a hard-fought unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

m malott

Exclusively striking with Giles on the feet throughout their main card opener over the course of three rounds, Malott would avoid the former’s biggest strikes on the feet, before mixing in his own offense and targeting to turn in career triumph number eleven.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor rips Belal Muhammad amid UFC 310 exit through foot injury: 'You have infections'

Below, catch the highlights from Mike Malott’s decision win over Trevin Giles at UFC Edmonton

READ MORE:  Report - Alex Pereira offered short notice title fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 310

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts