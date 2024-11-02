Mike Malott scores hard fought decision win over Trevin Giles – UFC Edmonton Highlights

Highly-touted prospect, Mike Malott has returned to winning-ways — on home soil no less in ‘The Great White North’, landing a unanimous decision win over veteran contender, Trevin Giles in their welterweight pairing to kick off the main card of UFC Fight Night Edmonton tonight.

Malott, a highly-touted prospect, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 297 at the beginning of the year in Toronto, suffering his first Octagon loss and just his second professional defeat in the form of an eventual third round knockout loss via ground strikes against perennial contender, Neil Magny.

Landing in the Octagon off the back of 2021 guillotine choke submission win on Dana White’s Contender Series, Ontario native, Mike Malott had landed consecutive wins over the trio of Mickey Gall, Johan Lainesse, and then Adam Fugitt before his stoppage loss to Magny.

And returning to the winner’s enclosure tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Malott would turn in a hard-fought unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Exclusively striking with Giles on the feet throughout their main card opener over the course of three rounds, Malott would avoid the former’s biggest strikes on the feet, before mixing in his own offense and targeting to turn in career triumph number eleven.

Below, catch the highlights from Mike Malott’s decision win over Trevin Giles at UFC Edmonton