Mike Jackson is set to return to the Octagon.
According to multiple reports, Jackson — who holds a 1-1 MMA record — will take on UFC welterweight debutant Dean Barry on the upcoming January 20 card on Fight Island headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards. The news was first reported by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.
Jackson, of course, is most well-known for defeating CM Punk when they fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 225 back in June 2018. Despite a spirited effort from Punk, Jackson comfortably outpointed him to earn his first professional victory in mixed martial arts.
The fight with Barry will be Jackson’s third with the UFC as well as professionally. His debut came against Mickey Gall in February 2016 in a fight that would determine who would face Punk. Gall would easily submit Jackson in 45 seconds.
Barry would post about the fight on social media soon after and even defended Jackson against his critics.
Here is how the card is shaping up so far after the recent news of Magny vs. Chiesa being in the works for the event:
- Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny
- Viviane Araujo vs. Roxanne Modafferi
- Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell
- Francisco Figueredo vs. Jerome Rivera
- Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson
What do you think of the card?