Mike Jackson is set to return to the Octagon.

According to multiple reports, Jackson — who holds a 1-1 MMA record — will take on UFC welterweight debutant Dean Barry on the upcoming January 20 card on Fight Island headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards. The news was first reported by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

Jackson, of course, is most well-known for defeating CM Punk when they fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 225 back in June 2018. Despite a spirited effort from Punk, Jackson comfortably outpointed him to earn his first professional victory in mixed martial arts.

The fight with Barry will be Jackson’s third with the UFC as well as professionally. His debut came against Mickey Gall in February 2016 in a fight that would determine who would face Punk. Gall would easily submit Jackson in 45 seconds.

Barry would post about the fight on social media soon after and even defended Jackson against his critics.

Jan 20th Abu Dhabi I make my @ufc on international fight week.

Looks like im warming the Irish up for the champ champ 🇮🇪🔥!!

What a week for Irish mma this is going to be. I cant wait to put my skills on display on the worlds biggest stage. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Xpgn9QQ47R — Dean Barry 🇮🇪 (@Deanbarry123) December 22, 2020

Man reading some of the nasty comments people are making about Mike jackson just shows everything thats wrong with social media. Shitting on a man who is working and making a living doing something he likes. Show some respect and enjoy the competition thats all it is to me. — Dean Barry 🇮🇪 (@Deanbarry123) December 22, 2020

Here is how the card is shaping up so far after the recent news of Magny vs. Chiesa being in the works for the event:

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Viviane Araujo vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Francisco Figueredo vs. Jerome Rivera

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

What do you think of the card?