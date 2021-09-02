Ewa Brodnicka is known to have a lot of confidence as a part of the Polish MMA scene, competing against Aniela Bogusz this past weekend in a High League event. But things went in a kinky direction during the High League weigh-ins after Brodnicka gave Bogusz a dildo as they faced off on stage.

Brodnicka is known to be a bit unorthodox when it comes to getting into her opponents’ heads. She kissed Edith Soledad during their faceoff ahead of a boxing bout back in 2019.

Brodnicka took things to the next level against Bogusz, being handed a dildo by one of her coaches and rubbing it directly in Bogusz’s face during their staredown. Bogusz was not amused by this, throwing a kick at Brodnicka and nearly causing an all-out brawl before security personnel intervened.

You can check out the full incident below:

Unfortunately for Brodnicka, the mind games didn’t end up working out against Bogusz as she lost by third-round TKO, remaining winless in her MMA career. Despite her recent struggles in MMA, Brodnicka is known as one of the best female boxers in Poland with a 20-1 record. Her only loss in her boxing career was to Mikaela Mayer this past October.

As for Bogusz, who was clearly unamused by Brodnicka’s mental tactics during the weigh-ins, improved to a 3-0 record during her MMA career. She has won all three of her fights by either knockout or submission.

This is surely one of the strangest weigh-in faceoffs in MMA history, and it doesn’t appear that Brodnicka will be changing her approach to the mind games any time soon. It’s unclear whether or not either fighter was punished for the near brawl at the weigh-ins.

