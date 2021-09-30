Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira will now headline UFC Vegas 43 on Nov. 20th. The promotion confirmed the match up’s date on Wednesday afternoon. ‘Cupcake’ was scheduled to headline the October 16th card before her positive test for COVID-19.

Tate is coming off an impressive comeback after her retirement that lasted almost five years. That was her first win since she beat Holly Holm for the Bantamweight title in 2016. The former 135lb champion, Tate (19-7) looks to make another statement against Vieira (11-2).

This is now the fourth women’s fight on that card, shaping up to be one of the most on a card in recent events. The other women’s fights on the card include, Joanne Calderwood (15-5)vs Alexa Grasso(13-3) in the flyweight division, Cheyanne Buys (6-2) vs Loma Lookboonmee (6-2) in the women’s strawweight division, and Jessica Penne (14-5) vs Luana Pinheiro (9-1) in a women’s strawweight bout.

It is good to see Miesha Tate in good spirits and able to get back inside the octagon in November. Vieira is the eighth-ranked fighter in her division, so a win over her would shoot Tate up the division rankings. If Tate keeps winning we could see her back in the title hunt sooner rather than later. Tate was also the former Bantamweight champ at the Strikeforce promotion as well.

The 35 year old looked in fantastic shape and dangerous as ever in her last fight against Marion Reneau. She ended up winning by TKO and taking home a performance bonus. It will be fun to watch the legendary fighter make, what could possibly be her last title run of her career.

Are you excited about the Miesha Tate vs Ketlen Vieira fight headlining the November UFC Vegas 43 event?