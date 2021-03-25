Miesha Tate is hoping her latest run in the UFC will end with a title.

‘Cupcake’ retired from MMA five years ago after a decision defeat against Raquel Pennington.

The loss was just one fight removed from dropping her bantamweight title to the current 135lb queen, Amanda Nunes.

Yesterday, it was announced that Tate would make a sensational return to the Octagon when she faces Marion Reneau on July 17.

Tate has since explained her reasons for returning to the sport.

“I’m so excited, I really am. There is a fire that has been lit,” Tate said on her SiriusXM show. “My heart is completely full of passion. I feel like I’m totally reinvigorated. When you know, you know, and I just know. I’ve always been that person to lead with my heart and do what I feel like my calling is in life and it’s never steered me wrong. I’ve been a person that can change direction very quickly and not be afraid to do it. I dive right in if I feel like it’s right and that’s what I’m here to do.

“The sport, it’s been calling for me. Like, let’s not like about that. I feel like it’s been calling me and now it’s time to answer.”

Tate plans to commit the next two years to MMA and is hoping she’ll become a champion once again during that time.

“I’ve got six fights on the contract, I’ve got two years that I know for sure I want to dedicate to this sport,” Tate said. “But look, anything can happen off of one fight. I’ll be honest, I really don’t know exactly what to expect. That’s what’s so exciting for me… But I can tell you, for the next two years, that’s my plan, to be heavily involved in the sport. Obviously, I want to become a champion again…

“I’d love to run that one back,” Tate added. “I would love to fight (Amanda Nunes) again because I know I have the style to beat her. I’m not at all gonna take anything away from her. She’s a scary woman and she hits like a man. I know that. I’ve been in there with her and I’ve seen what she’s done since then. But I know I have the style to beat her.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

