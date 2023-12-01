Miesha Tate weighs up retirement ahead of uFC Austin return fight: ‘At some point this chapter is going to close’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate has revealed she is uncertain if this weekend’s Octaton appearance against Julia Avila at UFC Austin may be her final final, claiming her “chapter” in mixed martial arts is most definitely approaching it’s end, however.

Tate, the current number twelve ranked bantamweight contender, has been sidelined since suffering a unanimous decision loss to former flyweight title challenger, Lauren Murphy in the pair’s title eliminator at UFC on ABC 3 back in July of last year in the ex-champion’s first flyweight walk.

Miesha Tate weighs up impending retirement

Attempting to snap her two-fight losing run this weekend in a bantamweight return against Avila in Texas, Tate who approaches her fourth fight since making a stunning retirement-snapping return back in 2021, claimed she is closer than ever to finally slamming the door permanently closed on her professional career.

“At some point, this chapter is going to close, and I certainly think that I’m much closer to the end of it than I ever have been before,” Miesha Tate told assembled media during her availability ahead of UFC Austin. “It didn’t stop with my last fight. I don’t know if it’ll stop after this fight.”

“I really feel like any fight at any point could be my final fight,” Miesha Tate explained. “And I’m okay with that because I built an emperor-worthy life. Wins and losses don’t define me anymore.”

Boasting a 19-9 professional record, Tate managed to win the undisputed bantamweight championship at UFC 196 back in 2016, submitting fellow former champion, Holly Holm with a rallying fifth round rear-naked choke win over the Albuquerque native.

Back in 2011, Tate landed the Strikeforce bantamweight title with a third round arm-triangle submission win over Marloes Coenen to boot.

Over the course of her storied mixed martial arts career, Tate has landed other notable wins over the likes of Julie Kedzie, Liz Carmouche, Rin Nakai, Sara McMann, Jessica Eye, and in her most recent win, Marion Reneau.