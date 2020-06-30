Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill Set For UFC’s August 22 Event

Spread the word!













A women’s strawweight contest between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill is set for the UFC’s upcoming August 22 event.

That’s according to MMA Junkie who confirmed the matchup with a number of UFC officials. The fight is not official yet but an announcement is expected soon.

Waterson, Hill Looking To Rebound

Both fighters are coming off controversial split decision losses.

Waterson suffered a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 249 last month which she felt she clearly should have won. Her previous outing was a unanimous decision defeat to another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk last year which means she is now on the second losing skid of her career.

Hill, meanwhile, saw her three-fight winning streak halted after suffering a split verdict defeat to former title challenger Claudia Gadelha last month at UFC Florida. Of the 17 media members who scored the fight, 13 notably scored it Hill’s way.

The pair will be looking to set things right when they meet each other next.

Here is how the August 22 card is looking as of now:

Uriah Hall vs. Yoel Romero

Mizuki Inoue vs. Amanda Lemos

Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

What do you make of the fight and how the August 22 card currently looks?