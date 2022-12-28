Michel Pereira details sparring Francis Ngannou: “It looked like I was grappling with a refrigerator.”

UFC welterweight Michel Pereira details sparring reigning heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Michel Pereira is scheduled to face fellow top 15 170lber’, Sean Brady, in March of next year. For his upcoming training camp, the Brazilian will be training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. Many notable names either train at Xtreme Couture, such as Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis, but the gym is also home to the world’s baddest man, Francis Ngannou.

As part of training, Pereira revealed to Sherdog.com that he shared sparring rounds with ‘The Predator’, comparing Ngannou’s size to that of a fridge.

“In one of the first sparrings I did there, the coach told everybody to pair up. Since I was just arriving and didn’t know anybody, everybody was already paired up,” Pereira said. “I looked on both sides and there was only one partner left: Francis Ngannou. Oh my God. It looked like I was grappling with a refrigerator. The guy threw me to one side and another like I was a toy. I got a stiff neck for one week.”

Michel Pereira vs. Sean Brady

Michel Pereira has the opportunity to break into the UFC’s top 15 should he get passed the grappling-heavy approach of Brady. ‘Demolidor’ would reveal that he desperately tried to get onto the upcoming UFC Rio card, but instead would settle for the No.11 ranked Brady, whom he admits he knows little about.

“I thought that my hard time finding opponents was due to the fact that I was out of the rankings, but that was a huge mistake“, Pereira said. “[UFC matchmaker Sean] Shelby did everything he could to find me someone to face at UFC Rio, but nobody wanted to fight me. I was really mad until the UFC came with the name of Sean Brady, and it looks like we will fight on March 25.“

“All I know is that he is a wrestler. I saw his fight with Belal [Muhammad], but I don’t know much about him,” (H/T Sherdog.com)

Pereria is currently riding a five-fight win streak, holding wins over names such as Khaos Williams, Andre Fialho and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

How will Michel Pereira do against Sean Brady?