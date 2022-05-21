Michel Pereira continues his run through the welterweight ranks of the UFC — this time securing the most high-profile victory of his Octagon tenure in the form of a hard-fought split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory against Argentine veteran, Santiago Ponzinibbio in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 55.

Pereira, who entered tonight’s co-main event slot against Ponzinibbio off the back of his February win over recent winner, Portuguese standout, Andre Fialho, managed to get the better of the Argentinian in the opening frame, before giving up the second round in a largely tight and close fight throughout.

Landing impactful strikes in the third, Pereira managed to leave the UFC Apex facility with his winning streak in tact — and now riding a five fight surge, Pereira echoed call outs of former welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal, and Stockton fan favorite, Nate Diaz.

Below, catch the highlights from Michel Pereira’s battle with Santiago Ponzinibbio