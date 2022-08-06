Michal Oleksiejczuk flattens Sam Alvey with first round knockout – UFC Vegas 59 Highlights

Making short work of the faltering, Sam Alvey in the American’s final contracted fight the promotion — Polish middleweight, Michal Oleksiejczuk stops the veteran with a bloodying first round knockout, in the featured preliminary card of UFC Vegas 59.

Starting aggressively against the faltering, Alvey, Oleksiejczuk had the former on his heels from the opening exchanges, and forced him to fight from the fence from the onset of their featured preliminary matchup.

Felling Alvey with a massive overhand left, resulting in a laceration to the former’s face, Oleksiejczuk was forced standing once again after sprawling from a double leg attempt, walking Alvey onto another massive overhand left — stopping Alvey and handing him his eighth loss in his most recent nine Octagon appearances.

Below, catch the highlights from Michal Oleksiejczuk’s first round win over Sam Alvey