Michael Venom Page plans ‘Spectacular knockout’ of Ian Garry at UFC 303: ‘He will be sleeping, good night’

Recent promotional debutante, Michael Venom Page has plans to turn in a “spectacular” finish over the unbeaten, Ian Garry at UFC 303 at the end of next month, claiming he will leave the Dublin striker “sleeping” when they share the Octagon during International Fight Week.

Venom Page, a former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, made his long-anticipated bow in the Octagon back in March, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Riverside contender, Kevin Holland in his first organization clash.

As for Garry, the unbeaten Portmarnock striker has been sidelined since the month prior, remaining undefeated in a split decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February.

Michael Venom Page Plans vows to KO the unbeaten Ian Garry

And slated to meet next month in the co-main event of UFC 303, Venom Page takes on Garry in a high-stakes pairing at the welterweight limit, vowing to hand the Dubliner his first professional loss – in devastating fashion to boot.

“The game plan is pretty straightforward if I’m being honest,” Michael Venom Page told Michael Bisping during a recent interview. “And I don’t think it does anything for him (Ian Garry) even if he heard this: piling on a lot of pressure, because he doesn’t seem to work well off his back foot. And he will feel that pressure, mixed with that frustration. And it’s gonna make him – some point in that fight, dart forward at the wrong moment.”

“And that’s when something big happens,” Michael Venom Page explained. “I’m drilling quite a few things, that if any one of those lands – nobody’s gonna be talking about the Conor (McGregor) fight [against Michael Chandler in the main event]. [Garry will be] sleeping, good night.”

Who wins next month at UFC 303: Michael Venom Page or Ian Garry?