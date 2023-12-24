Michael Page predicts future UK title fight with UFC star Leon Edwards: ‘I can already envision it’

Finally inking terms on an Octagon contract following years of speculation, former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page claims he can already see a blockbuster title pairing with fellow UK star, Leon Edwards in the future in a return to England, ahead of his bow at UFC 299 next March against Kevin Holland.

Page, a former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, was confirmed as having put pen to paper on a multi-fight deal with the Dana White-led UFC earlier this month, booking a long-rumored Octagon bow at the welterweight limit against Riverside striker, Holland in his debut in March of next year in Miami, Florida.

Sidelined from active competition since he featured at Bellator 292 back in March of this year, London Shootfighters staple, Page most recently landed a quickfire opening round TKO win over perennial contender, Goiti Yamauchi with a series of leg kicks.

Michael Page predicts title showdown with UFC star Leon Edwards

And aiming to blast his way to the top of the welterweight rankings, Page, 36, has sights firmly fixed on standing opposite Birmingham native, Edwards in an undisputed championship fight in the pair’s native UK sooner than later.

“The fact is, we’re prize fighters,” Michael Page told MMA Fighting. “When the time comes, we’re gonna get to work. And I can already see it. I can already envision it. I can already see ‘MVP’ (Michael ‘Venom’ Page) – Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards, in the UK, two British fighters. That is going to be unbelievable.”

“If you look at the [Michael] Chandler route, I’m definitely on that mode,” Michael Page explained. “It can’t be long. I’m here for a good time, not a long time. I just wanna come in and make as much noise as possible.”

Who wins in a future UFC title fight: Leon Edwards or Michael Page?