Michael Page Explains Why He Asked For Paul Daley Fight

Michael Page explains why he asked Bellator officials for a fight against MMA Veteran Paul Daley.

These two fighters are slated to headline the Bellator 216 event as part of the opening round of the Welterweight Grand Prix. Bellator MMA launched its heavyweight tournament last year and was a success for the promotion, which is owned by Viacom.

MVP made it clear during a recent interview with MMAJunkie that this fight was his idea due to his desire to make it happen for years.

“I wanted it, because I don’t believe he would have made it through to the final anyway. This is what I’ve been screaming for for a very long time now,” Page said. “I’ve been asking for this fight for ages. I’ve had contracts sent to me, like, I’m ready to go, and it just wasn’t reciprocated on the other side.”



“I want a s tate ment victory. But the win means more than anything in terms of this grudge match. If I have to crawl across that finish line, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Bellator 216 is set to take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

