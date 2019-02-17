Michael Page Expects To Fight Paul Daley Again

Michael Page expects to fight Paul Daley once again inside of the cage following their first fight.

Page was able to score a unanimous decision win over Daley in the headliner of Bellator 216. This show went down on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and aired on DAZN.

MVP made it known that he thinks he’ll fight Daley again after a performance that was not up to the hype that was presented.

“It’s out of the way, but in all honesty, it’s not done,” Page told MMAjunkie after the fight. “I’m somewhat happy, obviously getting a win. But the way it finished, I’m not happy with. And it might mean actually bringing this fight to the U.K. in the future.”

“I’m not happy with my performance,” he said. “I’m proud of myself because it wasn’t a physical battle in there – it was a mental battle. It’s been very difficult since Christmas, and just being able to even train for this fight and just being here and getting in the cage has been extremely difficult. So I’m proud of myself for doing it, but still not happy with the performance.”



As a result of this win, Page advances to the next stage of the Bellator welterweight grand prix . He’ll now face Dhiego Lima on May 11 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

The winner of that fight will move into the tournament final where they will compete for the welterweight title as well as the tournament crown.

