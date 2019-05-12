Michael Page Breaks Silence On Bellator 221 Loss

Spread the word!













Michael Page has issued a statement on the first loss of his pro-MMA career.

Douglas Lima beat Page by second-round KO in the main event of the Bellator 221 event that aired exclusively on DAZN. This show took place on Saturday night (May 11, 2019) at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The finish of this fight saw Lima blast him with a leg kick that dropped him and uppercut that knocked out Page cold. As a result, Lima advances in the welterweight grand prix.

Following the fight Page took to his official Instagram where he issued a statement to his fans about the devastating loss. He wrote this classy statement which you can see here:

“If I had to take 1 L in my career I’m glad it was to this warrior @phenomlima an amazing martial artist and person.

I felt like I was in control the whole fight, made a mistake by standing up incorrectly and at this level it only takes 1 bad choice, and I paid for it. But im still smiling and even more motivated to get back in the cage and correct this mistake.

Thank you to everyone that have sent such positive messages and another thank you to the haters fuelling my drive just like Arnold Schwarzenegger “I’ll be back”