Michael Morales scored a first-round TKO win over Trevin Giles at UFC 270.

The 22-year-old got off to a slow start in his UFC debut before he managed to drop Giles.

Morales followed up with ground and pound to close the show and improve his record to 13-0.

Check out the highlights.

Welcome to the UFC, Michael Morales! 🙌



Wastes no time in getting the finish! 👊#UFC270 pic.twitter.com/rSe8ahwoJM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 23, 2022

