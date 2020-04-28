Michael Chiesa Won’t Fight During Lockdown Out Of Respect For His Rivals

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender Michael Chiesa has taken to social media to explain why he won’t be fighting during lockdown.

Chiesa is on a roll since jumping up to welterweight winning three straight fights. Last time out he secured the biggest win of his career by beating former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos earlier this year.

Now ranked #8 in the 170lb division Chiesa says he won’t be taking any fights during lockdown due to the respect he has for the contenders him, he explained via Instagram.

“When are you going to fight again?

“That’s a question many of us fighters are being asked regularly. On the heels of my biggest win to date, there is nothing I want more than to get back in the octagon and compete. Fighting in an empty arena feels almost advantageous to me after the time I spent on TUF. Competing in that type of environment is not what I’m worried about. It’s the preparation that’s holding me back. Gyms are closed, training partners are scarce, and coaches/teammates are doing what’s best to protect the heath of their family. All of which are things I empathize with 110%. On top of that, there’s other problems behind the scenes that are better left unsaid. I know many fighters are experiencing the same challenges in trying to put together a camp right now.

“There’s some people that have enough resources to make it happen right now but unfortunately, I’m not one of those people. Ultimately I have two choices. One is keep doing what I can to stay fit and wait for restrictions to lift. The other is to make some choices and moves to get me in a position where I can be confident I can prepare for a fight. My stance on who I fight next will remain the same, it has to be someone ranked ahead of me. Out of respect for that short list of guys and the wishes of my family, I’m not showing up unless I can be at my absolute best.

“All I can say is, I hope to get back in there sooner than later and I am proactively searching for solutions on my own. I hope everyone out there is staying safe, and staying healthy. God bless.”

Is Michael Chiesa making the right move by refusing to fight during lockdown?