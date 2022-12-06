Michael Chiesa predicts the return of a former UFC champion: “Rockhold is coming back.”

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa believes retired Luke Rockhold will return to action.

MMA Fighting’s José Youngs posted a list of fighters who retired in 2022. Rockhold was included in the 12-person list and Chiesa responded with a simple tweet.

“Rockhold is coming back,” Rockhold said on Twitter

Rockhold is coming back — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 6, 2022

Luke Rockhold Announced Retirement in August

Rockhold last competed at UFC 278, where he lost to Paulo Costa by unanimous decision. It was his third straight loss. During his post-fight interview, the former champ took off his gloves and announced his retirement.

The 40-year-old still trains at the RVCA training center in Costa, Mesa, California. He recently started posting images on social media of himself training alongside teammate Marlon Vera and coach Jason Parillo.

“Back on the crack with the boys. Can’t lie, I’m still addicted!! 5 weeks off foot and ankle surgery.”

Rockhold won the UFC middleweight title from Chris Weidman at UFC 194. He is also a former Strikeforce middleweight champion and defended the title twice.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, he expressed interest in a move to boxing.

“I love physical stress, no doubt,” Rockhold said. “I will definitely look to chase adversity and discomfort. I’m not opposed to boxing; my legs need a f***ing break. So, if there’s some interesting people with the right people in the right promotion, I’d love to test myself. New ventures are always great.”

He has not commented on a potential return to the octagon.