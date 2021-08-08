Michael Chiesa has issued a statement following his loss at UFC 265.

‘The Maverick’ suffered a first-round submission defeat at the hands of Vicente Luque who survived an early onslaught from the TUF winner to pick up his third straight win.

Almost immediately after his fight, Chiesa took to social media to address the loss and admit he felt embarrassed after suffering his first defeat at welterweight.

“I want to jump out in front of this now. First and most importantly, congrats to @luquevicente, he’s a stone cold killer and a class act. I look forward to seeing what’s next for him. It was an honor sharing the Octagon with him,” Chiesa began. “To say I’m embarrassed is an understatement. Physically I was in the best shape of my life, mentally I was battling myself every single day. I put too much pressure on myself this fight and I cracked. Historically throughout my career, every time I have faced adversity and come up short, I’ve turned around and grown tremendously. A couple more wins and I’ll be back in the mix. The goal remains the same, my belief is still just as strong and I love every single person that supports me so much that it hurts.”

Do you think Michael Chiesa will be able to get back into welterweight title contention?