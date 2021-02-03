UFC newcomer Michael Chandler has been enjoying life since knocking out Dan Hooker in his promotional debut on January 23 in Abu Dhabi.

In the UFC 257 co-main event, Chandler looked fantastic. He put it on his opponent from the first bell. The 33-year-old went to the body consistently in round one before coming over the top with a monstrous punch that dropped Hooker. Chandler swarmed on the mat before the referee mercifully waved off the fight.

Post-fight, the former three-time Bellator champion cut an epic promo which appeared to be inspired by WWE legend Ric Flair – a hero of Chandler’s.

Soon after, Chandler got to enjoy a conversation with ‘The Nature Boy’. During that conversation Flair suggested he could walk out Chandler for his next UFC bout.

“Who knows if it’ll ever happen,” Chandler told Ariel Helwani. “But he (Ric Flair) said he was gonna call Dana (White) and ask if we can make it happen. But I think we might end up with Ric Flair walking out with me.

Chandler was honoured by the suggestion and excited by his new found friendship with one of his idols.

“I said, ‘but you have to wear that red robe’. He had that red robe back there. You’ve gotta have the right walkout with me,” Chandler added. “So, we’ll see what happens, man. You know, obviously, hopefully, a friendship was born that day. He (Ric Flair) is a living legend, man. What an honor, man. I’m just living a dream right now. And really excited about where this road’s gonna take us.”

“I mean, you know, it’s kind of – as a man, as an entertainer, Ric Flair,” Chandler concluded. It doesn’t really get much better than Ric Flair.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you think the UFC will allow Ric Flair to accompany Michael Chandler to the Octagon ahead of his next fight?