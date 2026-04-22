Darren Till Lands Former Floyd Mayweather Rival For Bare Knuckle Debut At BKFC 90 In Birmingham

Darren Till has secured an opponent for his bare-knuckle boxing debut.

Earlier this month, Till announced he had signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is set to make his debut in a middleweight bout at BKFC 90, scheduled for May 30 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

The Gorilla is dropping the gloves 🦍 @darrentill2 Has inked a multi fight deal 🖊️ First fight May 30 at BKFC 90 in Birmingham, England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Who should he face first? pic.twitter.com/muoxDJc1RB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 8, 2026

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday, “The Gorilla” revealed he is set to face influencer boxer and former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers on May 30.

SOMETHING HEAVY IS COMING TO BIRMINGHAM 😈 TILL VS CHALMERS LANDS MAY 30 😮‍💨🔥#BKFC90 | 30 May | Tix on sale at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/6JGGq38Cyc — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 21, 2026

The former UFC welterweight title challenger was last seen in action at Misfits 22, where he scored a third-round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold to capture the promotion’s bridgerweight title.

Prior to that, the 33-year-old Liverpudlian had put together back-to-back wins over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart under the Misfits banner last year. He holds a professional MMA record of 18-5-1, including a 6-5-1 run in the UFC.

Darren Till celebrates after knocking out Anthony Taylor (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday, January 18, 2025. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chalmers has two outings in the squared circle, beginning with a third-round knockout win over Chas Symonds at BKFC 72 in April last year, followed by a second-round stoppage of Jack Fincham at BKFC 81 that September.

The 38-year-old Englishman famously faced legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in February 2023, which ended in a draw. “The Joker” also went 2-2 during his four-fight stint with Bellator MMA between 2019 and 2020.

Image: @aaroncgshore/Instagram

Darren Till Shares Motivation Behind Move To BKFC

During his interview with Ariel Helwani, Darren Till discussed his decision to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. “The Gorilla” revealed that despite finding success in Misfits Boxing, he ultimately chose BKFC after being presented with a lucrative offer he couldn’t turn down.

“I have to just say, the reason Bare Knuckle happened is because I couldn’t turn down the offer,” Till said. “It was irrefusable. … It excited me. It got me juices flowing. It’s a tough old sport from what I’ve been watching. It is tough. These guys, they’re not your traditional martial artists. They’re all just very gritty, hard-punching guys. So, you’ve got to come in here with a different type of mentality, which we will be doing.”