Although he didn’t get a post-fight interview, Michael Chandler sent a message to the fans from an ambulance following UFC 268.

Chandler suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Justin Gaethje after their back-and-forth three-round war at UFC 268 last night in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

It was a violent and chaotic affair as advertised with Chandler having some big moments during the contest. However, Gaethje landed the bigger shots including an uppercut which dropped Chandler emphatically.

In the end, it was clear that Gaethje had won the affair.

Chandler Stock Goes Up

Despite his second defeat in a row, Chandler’s stock increased exponentially as he certainly gained a whole new legion of fans for his performance.

He made sure to thank everyone who tuned in on an Instagram Live session after the fight while he was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

He used a Yoda filter to hide the damage on his face.

“Trying not to release what my face looks like so I look super human to you guys. I’m an alien in an ambulance. … Hope you guys enjoyed that. I appreciate you guys. I don’t know what you guys are doing on Instagram right now, the fights are live. I love you guys, I’ll see you at the top.”

The former Bellator lightweight champion also got to take a picture with Chandler while at the hospital.

Justin Gaethje posted a photo of him and Michael Chandler from the hospital after their war at #UFC268



(via @Justin_Gaethje) pic.twitter.com/TC5etzSByR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

