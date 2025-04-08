Michael Chandler Says Paddy Pimblett Only Looks Like a 16-year-old Boy, He Fights Like a Man

Just days out from his return at UFC 314 return, Michael Chandler has hit out at the structure and physique of Liverpool contender, Paddy Pimblett — claiming the uber-prospect resembles a 16-year-old boy.

Chandler, a former lightweight title challenger in the promotion, has been sidelined since last November, most recently co-headlining UFC 309 in a rematch fight with ex-champion, Charles Oliveira.

Dropping his second career loss to the Sao Paulo finisher, Chandler had previously suffered a rear-naked choke submission loss to arch-rival and former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier.

As for Pimblett, the former Cage Warriors championship holder turned in his sixth straight win in the promotion last summer, taking out veteran contender, King Green with an opening round triangle choke submission win at UFC 304.

Michael Chandler mocks Paddy Pimblett’s appearance pre-UFC 314

Issuing a warning to Pimblett claiming that while he’s never been knocked out — he’s never faced a puncher like him, Chandler hit out at the Liverpool native’s appearance.

“I’m looking at Paddy (Pimblett) like he’s the most dangerous guy I could possibly face on April 12th—even if he self-proclaims he looks like a 16-year-old boy,” Michael Chandler on UFC 314: Embedded. “But he doesn’t fight like that. We’re going to go out and put on a show for the fans.”

In the same segment to boot, Pimblett promised a resounding win over Chandler — revealing he plans to take out the former inside just two rounds.

“I think I’m going to finish Mike (Michael Chandler) in two [rounds]” Pimblett said. “As I say, I think I can finish this fight anywhere. He loves lunging in with his punches, I can see me catching him with a shot on the way in, putting him down, or I can actually see me submitting him. I don’t see a way I lose, to be honest, I really don’t.”