Michael Chandler promises to send UFC foe Conor McGregor into retirement this summer: ‘I got you fam, 93 days’

Michael Chandler plans to change Conor McGregor’s mind about retirement.

McGregor and Chandler are rumored to be fighting in June as the Irishman is returning after breaking his leg. At age 35, many wonder how much left the Irishman has to give, but McGregor points to Mike Tyson still boxing as he says he won’t ever retire.

“Look at Mike Tyson now, he’s fighting Jake Paul,” McGregor said (via MMAFighting).. “He fought Roy Jones also. So there you go, that’s an older guy. When he was fighting Roy Jones Jr., something that really stuck out to me was [that Mike Tyson] was asked — Roy Jones, also an aged guy, retired for so long — ‘Why?’ Recalibrate your competition…

“I’m aware that [pressure of life] is present, that feeling and that thing, whatever it is. But I’m also aware that rest, recuperation, recalibration — I’m not going to be 40-odd and looking at the 19-year-old wonder kid from f****** wherever he’s from, even though they might be calling me out. Look at all my potential opponents I have.”

“I have gangs of opponents, literally, that I have history with — trilogies, secondary fights, fresh fights even. These are all similar age to me. So if these people are similar age to me, and I have an audience’s interest, which I do, who’s to say these fights won’t take place whenever they’ll take place? Do you get me? It’s to the grave, my man. It’s to the motherf****** grave,” McGregor added.

Following McGregor’s comments, Chandler took to social media to respond to the Irishman saying he would change that decision once they fight.

I got you fam… 🪦

93 days…. https://t.co/fdbsOH8ZYk — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 29, 2024

Chandler has been oozing with confidence ahead of the potential fight with McGregor as he seems to think he will KO the Irishman. If Chandler does KO McGregor, he seems to think that will put the Irishman into retirement.

Is Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler booked?

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is currently not officially booked, but all signs point to it happening in June at International Fight Week.

McGregor announced the fight back in December, and just recently, he confirmed it is all systems go for a return in June. Chandler then confirmed that the fight would indeed happen at International Fight Week in June.

But, the UFC has still yet to announce the massive fight, but both McGregor and Chandler seem to agree it will happen in June.