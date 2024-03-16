Michael Chandler confident he can dethrone Islam Makhachev: ‘Styles make fights…I win this one’

Michael Chandler believes his balls-to-the-wall style of fighting can dethrone lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev.

For more than a year, the former Bellator MMA titleholder has been gearing up for a fabled fight with Irish megastar Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, we’re no closer to seeing that fight happen today than we were in early 2023.

Perhaps feeling a little frustrated by his lengthy layoff, Chandler has seemingly taken aim at Makhachev, but only after the champ suggested that ‘Iron’ stop sitting around waiting for McGregor to return.

“Thanks for the unsolicited advice @MAKHACHEVMMA – I sleep just fine at night…I have a plan and you’re part of it, champ,” Chandler wrote on X, responding to Makhachev’s suggestion.”

After calling out the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ on social media, fans were quick to comment, suggesting Chandler was making a big mistake by going after the lightweight “king.”

“Styles make fights…I win this one,” Chandler confidently replied.

Islam Makhachev has chosen his next opponent and it’s not Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler could be angling for a fight with Makhachev with much of the lightweight division’s top contenders i.e. Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira booked elsewhere.

Makhachev made it clear that he wants to fight this summer, regardless of who it comes against. The champ’s top choice appears to be Dustin Poirier, who is coming off a highlight-reel finish against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. ‘The Diamond’ is only 2-2 in his last four, but could potentially walk into his third title opportunity given the busy state of the division.

Islam Makhachev has defended his lightweight title twice since scoring a submission victory over Charles Oliveira to claim the belt at UFC 280. However, both of his defenses came against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi.