Michael Bisping Thinks It’s ‘Definitely’ Time Luke Rockhold Retires

UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping thinks it’s time for Luke Rockhold to call it a day with his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Rockhold has admitted that he’s happy not fighting right now, but hasn’t officially closed the door on fighting again down the road. The former UFC middleweight champion has suffered several knockout losses inside the Octagon as of late, sparking even UFC president Dana White to suggest the Californian retire.

Now, Rockhold’s old foe, Bisping, admits he agrees. Speaking on his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said it’s time for Rockhold to call it a day. (H/T MMA News)

“Listen, he’s right,” Bisping said. “He achieved a lot in the sport. I feel sorry for Luke, even there I was taking the piss. I like Luke, he’s a decent enough guy. He became Strikeforce champion, he became UFC champion. He had some great wins, he had a fantastic career so he’s got a lot to be proud about. And at some point, you do have to move on. You can’t do it forever and certainly, I hate to say it, getting knocked out cold three of your last four it’s definitely time to call it a day.”

Bisping defeated Rockhold back in 2016 to claim the UFC’s 185-pound title. It marked the beginning of a downward spiral for Rockhold, who has now lost three of his last four fights via knockout.

What do you make of Bisping’s comments about Rockhold needing to retire? Do you think Rockhold will fight again?