Michael Bisping has chimed in on the fight between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal that is being held at UFC 269.

The long awaited grudge match between Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards and Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal was finally made, and will be taking place on an exciting fight card in December. Edwards is currently on a 9 fight win streak and has been demanding a title shot. The only fight he was considering taking was the Masvidal fight if the price was right. Well, the price must have been right as Edwards tweeted out “Millionaire” after agreeing to fight ‘Gamebred’ on December 11.

Millionaire 👀 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 11, 2021

Former Middleweight champ turned analyst, Michael Bisping weighed in on the fight between the two, “It’s a very complicated web that has been weaved by the UFC. If Leon beats Masvidal, it’s gotta be a title fight… Of course, Masvidal is a massive star, Leon takes that star. But for that to happen, Usman has to beat Covington, which I think will happen” (Sportskeeda)

Coincidentally, both Masvidal and Edwards last defeat were by the hands of the champ, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman. Masvidal lost both chances to claim gold against Usman, one by decision and the other by a devastating KO. Edwards lost to Usman back in 2015, when both fighters were just getting their feet wet in the UFC.

If Edwards wins against Masvidal it would be apparent that Edwards is the number 1 contender for the title. It is debatable whether or not he should be the one fighting Usman for the title in November. Instead, Usman will be fighting Covington in a rematch. Covington gave Usman the best fight to date, but Edwards has been the most dominant contender in the division. The questions we have about the division will be answered sooner rather than later.

