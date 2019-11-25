Michael Bisping Scoffs At Ben Askren Retiring For ‘Hip Replacement’

Spread the word!













UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping isn’t very sympathetic towards Ben Askren retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) due to issues with his hip.

Askren made the announcement official last week during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. He leaves after an underwhelming UFC run, in terms of wins and losses, although the ride was extremely entertaining. Askren picked up a controversial submission win over Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut. He then, however, suffered a record-breaking knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal over the summer.

Now, after being choked unconscious by Demian Maia in Singapore, Askren has announced his retirement, citing the need for a major hip surgery as the key reason. Taking to his podcast, “Believe You Me,” Michael Bisping has offered his take on the situation. (H/T MMA News)

“Anyone out there, you ask any doctor, they will tell you, hip replacement/knee replacement, not even in the same category,” Bisping said. “Not even anywhere close in the same category as recovery, rehab, pain endured through said process. Any doctor will tell you. People are coming up to me going, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s right. I had a hip replacement,’ and I just want to go, ‘Ohhh, don’t talk to me about your hip replacement, OK?

“I had a knee replacement, knee replacement! Hip replacement is nothing. I scoff at a hip replacement. I laugh at a hip replacement. I have no sympathy. Quick operation. My mom recovered from one, no problem. My dad had one, doesn’t even mention it.”

It should be noted that Askren has clarified he doesn’t need a hip replacement, but it is a major surgery that must be performed in the area. Bisping continued by taking a shot at Askren, saying his own mother has stronger hips than Askren.

“It’s probably a good idea if he’s retiring because my mom has stronger hips than Ben Askren,” Bisping said. “Simple as that. My old, frail, flailing mother has stronger hips, can sprawl better than Ben Askren.

“I’m a big fan of the guy. I’d like to still see him fight. I’m sure he could earn some money. But I think from a competitive standpoint, he came over and it wasn’t a good year. And he’s like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna move on.’”

What do you make of Bisping poking fun at Askren retiring for issues with his hip?