Video – Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis Run into one other While attending UFC 295: ‘What you gonna do about it?!’

Former middleweight world champion Michael Bisping had a run-in with Dillon Danis while attending UFC 295 over the weekend.

‘The Count’ was spotted walking through a lobby as a fan approached him to take a picture. Suddenly, Danis appears from out of nowhere, playfully shoving Bisping before pretending to shoot in for a takedown. Bisping fired back with a low kick before going to the body during their interaction.

Bisping shared the clip on social media with the caption, “@dillondanis tried starting some sh*t as usual.”

Michael Bisping crossed paths with Dillon Danis at UFC 295 😅 #MMA #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/FrTpRCKjI9 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 12, 2023

“Is that Michael Bisping, that b*tch,” Danis said in the clip. “What you gonna do about it p*ssy?”

Could We See Dillon Danis inside the Octagon Someday?

Despite the two sharing some unsavory words in the past, including Danis’ claim that he was going to attend UFC 295 and get into a streetfight with the 44-year-old fighter-turned-analyst, the pair appeared to be all smiles while interacting with one another in New York City.

Their interaction comes a month after Danis’ high-profile grudge match with Logan Paul under the Misfits Boxing banner. ‘El Jefe’ was disqualified in the waning seconds of the six-round scrap after attempting a takedown on the social media superstar inside Manchester’s AO Arena.

Since then, Danis has proclaimed that it’s UFC or bust, suggesting that unless he scored himself a contract to fight inside the Octagon, he would retire from combat sports altogether.

When asked about potentially signing Dillon Danis, UFC CEO Dana White quickly danced around the subject during a Power Slap press event, claiming that he had not given the idea much thought. Fight fans made note of White’s quick brush-off, suggesting that it could be a sign of the promotion already being in talks with the embattled BJJ specialist.