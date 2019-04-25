Michael Bisping Gives His Reaction To Darren Till’s Arrest

Michael Bisping gives his reaction to the news that UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till was recently arrested. The former UFC middleweight champion appeared to come at it with more of an opinion as a father than a fellow fighter.

Last week, Till was arrested by the law in Tenerife alongside four other people for allegedly trashing a hotel and then sped off in a taxi while the cab’s driver loaded their luggage into the trunk.

As a result, Till has been fined more than £700 by a Spanish court. Till along with the other men admitted wrongdoing as part of a plea deal.

The group has also been ordered to pay more than £8,500 in compensation to the hotel they vandalized.

During the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping gave his great reaction to the news and questioned what Till was thinking.

“Not only is it just his car, that’s how he makes a living,” Bisping stated (H/T to MMANews). “My god Darren, what are you doing buddy? He’s gonna stand there while they drive away with his car. Even if he could catch them, what is he gonna do?”

“I’ll be honest and I shouldn’t really say this on a podcast, but come on who hasn’t [messed up a hotel room]. And I’ve never trashed a hotel room, but I’ve definitely had hotel rooms that when I left you could describe them as being trashed. I’ve never purposely trashed a hotel room. I remember when I fought Matt Hamill we had a nice hotel room and then we had a party and there was about 30 or 40 people in there. It was a big suite and then at the end of it everyone left and it was a mess.”