Michael Bisping says a win over Michael Chandler catapult Conor McGregor into a title fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping says that Conor McGregor could earn a title shot should he beat Michael Chandler.

While McGregor has only competed four times in the last six years, going 1-3, he remains the biggest star in the sport. You can’t go too long without the Irishman being raised at some sort of press conference or interview.

McGregor is still recovering from a leg break that he suffered in his fight with Dustin Poirier in July of last year, but it doesn’t stop people from playing matchmaker for his comeback. Fellow lightweight Michael Chandler is the name that is currently being thrown about, with UFC President Dana White agreeing that a fight between the two all-action stars could make sense.

Michael Bisping weighs in

With McGregor’s name value, Bisping feels that a win over Chandler could be enough to secure the Irishman another crack at the title.

“Conor’s got all the money in the world, but he wants that (title),” Bisping said. “So you’ve got to respect that about him and coming back against Michael Chandler, if he gets the job done, well, it wouldn’t be crazy to think about a title fight next.

“It really wouldn’t. Chandler is still one of the top dogs. If he beats him, if he connects, if he gets a knockout, my God – he’s in a title fight next.

“He’s still a very very good fighter,” Bisping continued. “You don’t get to the levels he got – and OK, maybe a bit of a down slide recently – but you don’t get there unless you had something special to start with. So the fight with Chandler and McGregor makes all the sense in the world.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?